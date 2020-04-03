West Bengal WBJEE 2020 results after lockdown

West Bengal WBJEE result 2020 by April-end West Bengal WBJEE result 2020 by April-end

West Bengal WBJEE Result 2020: The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2020) will be released after the lockdown gets over on April 14, 2020. The students who are waiting for the WBJEE result, can expect it by the end of this month.

“The evaluation process is almost done and will release the results within a week after lockdown gets over,” said board official. Once released, the results will be available at the website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Around 1.1 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering entrance examination that was conducted on February 2, 2020.

According to students and teachers, the WBJEE paper followed the pattern of JEE Main. There were two wrong questions in the paper. The answers provided for two questions in category 1 were incorrect, claimed some students. In set D, question number 31 of trigonometry and question number 43 of three dimensional (3-D) geometry were wrong, as per students and teachers.

Due to lockdown, several board, entrance examinations have been deferred. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conclude the class 10, 12 board examinations by May; JEE Main and NEET will be conducted in May.

