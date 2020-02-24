West Bengal WBJEE 2020 results after HS exam

WBJEE results 2020 will be announced in April. Representational Image/ file WBJEE results 2020 will be announced in April. Representational Image/ file

West Bengal WBJEE Result 2020: The candidates who are anxiously waiting for their West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2020) result should note that the board has decided to announce the scores after the Higher Secondary examination in April. The Uccha Madhyamik examination will begin from March 12 and is scheduled to end on March 27, 2020.

Though lots of candidates are predicting that the results of the WBJEE 2020 will be announced before the commencement of the Higher Secondary examination, chairman Malayendu Saha told indianexpress.com, “The results of WBJEE 2020 will be declared after the HS examination in April. The board will inform the candidates about the result date, the students are advised to check the website- wbjeeb.nic.in,” the chairman stated.

This was for the first time, the state board conducted the WBJEE before HS exams following the instructions of the state government. Around 1.1 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering entrance examination that was held in two shifts on February 2, 2020, the chairman mentioned.

The preliminary answer key of the state joint engineering entrance examination has already been released and the candidates are now waiting for the final answer key.

According to students and teachers, the WBJEE paper followed the pattern of JEE Main. There were two wrong questions in the paper. The answers provided for two questions in category 1 were incorrect, claimed some students. In set D, question number 31 of trigonometry and question number 43 of three dimensional (3-D) geometry were wrong, as per students and teachers. “The answers of question numbers 31 and 43 were wrong. None of the MCQs matched with the questions,” Sarvjeet Kumar, a teacher of FIITJEE said.

The Uccha Madhyamik examination will be continued on a period of 16 days. Each day only one paper will be held for the class 12 exams and will begin from 10 am to 1:15 pm. The first 15 minutes of reading the question papers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd