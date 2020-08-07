West Bengal WBJEE Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Merit list to be announced today, check direct link

WBJEE Results 2020 LIVE: Check result at wbjeeb.nic.in. Image source: Representational/ gettyimages/ designed by Gargi Singh WBJEE Results 2020 LIVE: Check result at wbjeeb.nic.in. Image source: Representational/ gettyimages/ designed by Gargi Singh

West Bengal WBJEE Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release the result for the state Joint Entrance Examination on Friday, August 7. The result including the merit list will be released at 1 pm, following which it will be available at the website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Though the evaluation process was completed in April, but the the delay is due to the Higher Secondary exam, Chairman Malayendu Saha said. Around 1.1 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering entrance examination that was conducted on February 2.

The entire counselling process will be held online this year in September, as per the board. The counselling process is divided into various steps which include registration, choice filling, seat allotment, reporting to the colleges, et al. The students who have been allotted a rank will proceed for the counselling session. The eligibility for participating in the counselling is that the candidate should achieve a rank.

The candidates have to select the branch and the institution according to their preferences for the counselling procedure. Once the counselling is done, the seat allotment results will be declared online on the official website. So, the candidates can check the official website once they are done with the first round of counselling.