West Bengal 12th Result 2021: The WBCHSE results were announced today at 3 pm. The students can check their results on two official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

WBCHSE West Bengal 12th HS Result 2021: The result for West Bengal Higher Education 2021 will be declared today at 3 pm by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). The result can be checked online at official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Moreover, HS result can also be viewed via SMS and app from 4 pm. Students can download the 'WBCHSE Results 2021' app which is available on the Google Play Store and on results.shiksha.

For SMS results, students have to SMS WB12 with registration number to 56070, 5676750 or 56263.

West Bengal government had announced the cancellation of class 10 and 12 results due to the demands from the parents and students. The West Bengal government after considering the health protocols and safety of students decided to cancel both board exams. They later formed an expert panel that decided the assessment pattern for the exams.

West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik Result 2021: When and where to check

The WBCHSE class 12th result can be viewed on official websites, via SMS, and apps from 4 pm. The students can check their results on two official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their registration numbers with them before checking results. There will be a press conference at 3 pm where the result will be officially published.

Students have been evaluated on the basis of 40:60 ratio. Top 4 highest scoring subjects in class 10 examinations will be given importance along with class 11 annual exams. Class 10 scores will be given a 40 per cent weightage and the rest of the 60 per cent will rely on class 11 finals and class 12 practicals and theory.

The WBBSE board has already declared the class 10 or Madhyamik exam results for this year in which a 100 per cent passing percentage was recorded.

In 2020, a total 7,61,583 students appeared in the examination out of which 6,80,057 were successful. The pass percentage of male students was at 90.44 per cent while that of female students stood at 90 per cent.

Among the districts, Kolkata topped in registering the highest pass percentage followed by East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Kalimpong, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and Hooghly. The pass percentage of minority candidates stood at 86.76 per cent.