West Bengal WBCHSE HS results 2019 to be declared on this date

WBCHSE HS results 2019: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) is likely to declare the results of Class 12 examinations in the second week of June. Though the board has earlier decided to announce the results in May, but due to the Lok Sabha elections, the HS results will be announced in the second week of June, before June 15, said an official.

“The board will try to declare the results of Class 12 examinations before June 15 keeping in mind the admission process in various varsities,” the official added.

This year, a total of 12 candidates were caught with mobile during the board examinations, following which their entire examinations were cancelled. ‘Apart from some anomalies, the examinations were conducted successfully all over the state. Incidents of mass cheating or paper leak were not reported from any centre,” said WBCHSE President Mahua Das.

The students can access the official websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in.

The result will also be available via SMS. Candidates have to type SMS- (WB12Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12Roll number and send it to 58888).

This year, around 8.05 lakh students had appeared in the Uchha Madhyamik examinations that was concluded on March 13, 2019.

A total of 83.75 per cent students cleared the Higher Secondary examination successfully last year that was declared on June 8, 2018.

Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School topped the exam scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent) to become the first student from the Arts stream to top the exam in five years.