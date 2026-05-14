West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2026: When and where to check & download Ucch Madhyamik scorecards?

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WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) is set to release the result for the class 12 exam today. The result will be published on their official website- wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Along with this, the results are also available at Digilocker and the IE Education portal. The result will be announced at 10:30 am through a press conference. The link to check the results will be made available for the students from 11 am.
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates
The Ucch Madhyamik examination was held between February 12 and February 27 by the board. A minimum of 33 per cent is required to pass the West Bengal class 12 examination. Students who could not achieve the minimum required percentage will be considered to have failed.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the Class 12 results today. Students can access their scorecards on the official websites — wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on DigiLocker and the IE Education portal.
To check the WBCHSE Class 12 HS result, go to the official website of the board. Then click on Ucch Madhyamik results, and after that click on “Click here for Result portal”. Then enter the roll number and registration number. Click submit. The WB Board Ucch Madhyamik result will appear on your screen. Download and save it for future reference.
Students should note that the Ucch Madhyamik Class 12th result, which is available online, is a provisional result. The actual result will be available from their respective schools.
Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the scrutiny. The scrutiny process starts within a few days of the result declaration. The registration form for this will be available on the website of the board.
In the previous year, WBCHSE announced the results on May 7. The overall pass percentage achieved by the board was 90.79 per cent. In 2024, the result was declared on May 8. The total pass percentage for the year was 90 per cent. In 2023, the result was declared on May 24. In 2022 and 2021, the results were announced on June 10 and July 22, respectively, by the board.