West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2026: When and where to check & download Ucch Madhyamik scorecards?

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) is set to release the result for the class 12 exam today. The result will be published on their official website- wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Along with this, the results are also available at Digilocker and the IE Education portal. The result will be announced at 10:30 am through a press conference. The link to check the results will be made available for the students from 11 am.

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

The Ucch Madhyamik examination was held between February 12 and February 27 by the board. A minimum of 33 per cent is required to pass the West Bengal class 12 examination. Students who could not achieve the minimum required percentage will be considered to have failed.