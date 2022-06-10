WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2022: When and where to check Uchha Madhyamki result

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results of the class 12 board exam today, i.e. June 10, 2022 All the students who appeared for the board examination will be able to check their results at the official website — wbresults.nic.in.

The West Bengal board class 12 board examinations were conducted from April 2 to April 26, 2022. The examination was held from 10 am and continued till 1:15 pm.

WBCHSE West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2022: When and where to check

This year, the West Bengal board exams were conducted after two years. the exams were conducted successfully by following all the covid protocols, provided by the government. The Board made sure that the teachers and students followed all the necessary Covid protocols during the exams.

Students can check their Uchha Madyamik score via SMS too. If the website stops working due to heavy traffic, students can also check their class 12 board results through a text message. To check the results through text message, candidates are requested to follow the given format of the SMS — Type WB12<SPACE>roll number and send it to 5676750 or 58888. The West Bengal class 12 board exam result will be sent to the same mobile number.

Last year, the overall passing percentage recorded by the WB Board was 97.69 per cent, of which 97.70 per cent were girls and 97.69 per cent were boys. A total number of 3,19,327 students secured the first division, whereas in 2020 a total number of 7,61,583 students appeared in the examination, out of which 6,80,057 were successfully passed and promoted.

In 2020, the passing percentage of West Bengal HS was 90.13 per cent which was the highest percentage recorded by the board in the history of higher secondary examinations. The overall passing percentage of science stream was the highest at 98.83 per cent, science at 92.22, and arts was at 88.74 per cent, respectively.