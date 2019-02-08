West Bengal WBCHSE HS exams: Board to introduce scanners in all centres; admit cards on Feb 14

West Bengal WBCHSE HS exams: For the first time, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will introduce scanners in all centres during the West Bengal HS (Uchha Madhyamik) examination. “When students will enter the examination centre, the security guard will frisk them and ensure they are gadget-free. Scanners will be used for that. Students will also be checked inside the examination centre if the invigilator finds them indulging in malpractices,” said an official from WBCHSE.

The council is also taking precautions to prevent incidents of paper leak. “The unpacking of question papers will be done in front of an invigilator. The question papers will be distributed to the students ten minutes before the examinations,” said the official.

In a recent meeting with the officials from the administration and the board, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had instructed to ensure a ‘free and fair examination’. “The government may take steps against the administrative officials and police chiefs if any incident of cheating or paper leak reported from any examination centre,” the minister has warned as said by the official.

Uchha Madhyamik, Class 12 datesheet

Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi: February 26

English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English: February 28

Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITBS – Vocational Subjects: March 1

Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science: March 2

Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History: March 5

Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts: March 6

Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology: March 7

Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy: March 9

Chemistry, Economics, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French: March 11

Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management: March 13, 2019.

The council has also distributed zones into sensitive, hypersensitive and less sensitive. For the centres in sensitive, hypersensitive areas, videographies will be conducted, mentioned the official.

This year, over 8 lakh students will appear in the Uchha Madhyamik examinations that will be conducted from February 26, 2019. “The number of girl students appearing for the Class 12 examinations exceeds by 65,000. Around 8.05 lakh students will appear for the Uchha Madhyamik examinations that will be concluded on March 13,” the official said.

The admit card of the Class 12 examinations will be circulated on February 14 from various centres in the state. “The schools can collect the admit card and registration certificates from their assigned centres. The council has also opened a (24×7) toll free number 1800103941,” said the official.

Last year, headmaster of Subhasnagar High School in Jalpaiguri district was caught for allegedly leaking paper during the board examination. The headmaster was relieved from duty following the complaints.