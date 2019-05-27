West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th result 2019: When and where to check

WBCHSE HS results 2019: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) will declare the results of Class 12 examination on Monday, May 27, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the board confirmed that the results of Class 12 examination will be announced four days after the Lok Sabha election results on May 27, 2019.

Advertising

“The results of Class 12 examination will be declared from the board office at 10 am. The results will be available at the official websites after the announcement of results through a press conference,” the official mentioned.

Read | West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th result 2019 Date and Time: Uchha Madhyamik results on May 27

The students can check the results through the official websites- wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in. “The Uchha Madhyamik results will be declared in a record 78 days on Monday, May 27, 2019.”

READ | কীভাবে কোথায় জানবেন উচ্চমাধ্যমিকের ফলাফল ?

Advertising

WBCHSE HS result 2019: When and where to check

West Bengal Board will be releasing the result of Class 12th examination on May 27, at 10 am. Students will be able to check the same at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com.

WBCHSE HS result 2019: Results via SMS

Students will also be able to check their scores through cell phones. All they have to do is SMS –(WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 58888). Candidates can also get their results via SMS free by registering their roll number and mobile number on exametc.com.

This year, around 8.05 lakh students had appeared in the Uchha Madhyamik examinations that was concluded on March 13, 2019. A total of 12 candidates were caught with mobile during the board examinations, following which their entire examinations were cancelled.