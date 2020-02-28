West Bengal WBCHSE Higher Secondary admit card 2020: Release date and time

The Uccha Madhyamik examination will begin from March 12 The Uccha Madhyamik examination will begin from March 12

West Bengal WBCHSE Higher Secondary admit card 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the admit card of the Uccha Madhyamik or class 12 examination on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The exam hall tickets will be distributed from the board office in Kolkata and from respective schools.

The Uccha Madhyamik examination will begin from March 12 and will be continued on a period of 16 days. Each day only one paper will be held for the class 12 exams and will begin from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The first 15 minutes of reading the question papers.

Meanwhile, the 11th standard examination will also begin from March 12 and the hall ticket will be distributed from the respective schools.

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 HS exams 2020: Check datesheet

Thursday, March 12: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi

Saturday, March 14: English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

Monday, March 16: Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

Tuesday, March 17: Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITES- Vocational Subjects

Wednesday, March 18- Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

Thursday, March 19- Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

Saturday, March 21- Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology

Monday, March 23- Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

Wednesday, March 25- Chemistry, Economics, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

Friday, March 27- Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management.

The students will also get an option to make necessary corrections on the admit card, however, it can be made only from the board office in Kolkata.

