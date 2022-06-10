scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
West Bengal WBCHSE HS result 2022: How to check Uchha Madyamik scores online, via SMS

Check West Bengal (WBCHSE) HS 12th Result 2022 on wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in: The class 12 board theory examination were held from April 2 to 26, 2022. The practicals were conducted between February 15 to March 2, 2022.

Updated: June 10, 2022 10:50:53 am
boards result, West Bengal resultsCandidates can check their respective results at the official website. (Representative image)

When and Where to Check West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the class 12 results today at 11 am. Candidates can check their respective results at the official website — wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

The Uchha Madhyamik theory examination was held between April 2 and 26, 2022. The practical exams were conducted between February 15 to March 2, 2022.

Last year, WBCHSE president Mohua Das announced that a girl student from Murshidabad had topped the exam after scoring 499 marks out of a total of 500. In the Higher Secondary (HS) exam, 97.69 per cent candidates clearing the exam compared to 90.13 per cent in 2020.

West Bengal WBCHSE HS result 2022: How to check through websites

Step 1: Visit the official website — wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘WB Class 12 results 2022’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the required details like — registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Click on submit and the result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference. 

West Bengal WBCHSE HS result 2022: How to check via SMS

To check the results through text message candidates are requested to follow the given format of the SMS:

Step 1: Type WB12<SPACE>roll number 

Step 2: Send it to 5676750 or 58888

Step 3: The result will be sent to the same mobile phone. Download and save the result for future reference.

In 2021, a total number of 8,19,202 students appeared for the board examination of which 49,370 secured the first position, 95,758 second, and 1,65,1,86 secured the third position. 

