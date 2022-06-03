West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2022: Date, time and result websites announced

West Bengal class 12 result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the results release date and time for class 12 board exams 2022. The result is scheduled to be released on June 10 at 11 am . Students who appeared for the board examinations can check their respective results at the official website – wbresults.nic.in.

The board had directed all the schools to collect the original marksheets of the students from the distribution camps from June 20, 11 am onwards. Meanwhile, students can check their provisional marksheet at the official website or through app and SMS

The theory exams were conducted from April 2 to April 26, 2022. The exams were held from 10 am and continued till 1:15 pm. The practicals were conducted between February 15 to March 2.

The class 12 board examinations are conducted after 2 years, in an offline mode following all the COVID protocols.

In 2021, a total number of 8,19,202 students enrolled for the board examination. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 97.69 per cent of which science stream recorded the highest passing percentage of 99.28 per cent, commerce at 99.8 per cent, and arts at 97.39 percent.