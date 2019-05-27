West Bengal WBCHSE 12th Result 2019: How to check marks online, via phone?

WBCHSE West Bengal 12th Result 2019: After declaring After declaring class 10 or Madhyamik results , the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the result of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) class 12 or higher secondary (HS) result 2019. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

LIVE UPDATES | West Bengal HS 12th results 2019 Advertising The exams were conducted from February 26 to March 13, 2019. Over 8 lakh students appear for the exam from across the state. Last year the result was declared on June 8, 2019. This year, keeping up with the trend set by CBSE and other state boards the West Bengal board will also release the result in record time.

Read| WBBSE class 12 result updates

WBCHSE West Bengal 12th Result 2019: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘result HS’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

READ | কীভাবে কোথায় জানবেন উচ্চমাধ্যমিকের ফলাফল ?

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Advertising

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

WBCHSE West Bengal 12th Result 2019: How to check on phone

Candidates can check their result online through phone by opening the browser and following above steps or they can also check result via SMS. For later, they need to type WB12<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263.

Last year the pass percentage was recorded at 83.57 per cent. This year the pass percentage for the WBBSE HS exam is expected to rise. Last year the topper – Ritvik Kumar Sahu – was from science stream with 98.6 per cent marks. This year on class 10 exam, topper created history by obtaining 100 per cent marks.