West Bengal WBCHSE 12th Result 2020: When and where to check

WBCHSE West Bengal 12th HS Result 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the class 12 board or Higher Secondary examination results on July 17. Like several state board exams, the Bengal HS exams were also majorly affected due to Covid-19. The exams were postponed midway and later the government decided to cancel the pending exams keeping the pandemic in mind.

For all the remaining papers that were cancelled, candidates will be awarded the highest mark obtained in the papers the examinee had written.

WBCHSE West Bengal 12th HS Result 2020: When will the results be announced?

The results for the same will be announced at 3.30 pm in the afternoon. However, students can only be able to access the website after 4 pm.

WBCHSE West Bengal 12th HS Result 2020: Websites to check results:

Students can check their results through the websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Candidates can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com for the same. In order to complete the registration, one needs to fill the box below.

In 2019, the state witnessed a significant improvement in the state class 12 exams, recording a pass percentage of 86.29. Shovan Mondal of Birbhum Zilla School had then emerged as the leading scorer, fetching 498 out of the total 500 marks. Eighteen-year-old Shovan had scored 100 in Bengali, Maths- 100, Chemistry- 100, English- 99, Biology- 99.5, Physics- 99.5.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had declared the state Madhyamik results on Monday, recording a passing percentage of 91.07. Aritra Pal, who hails from Memari in Purba Bardhaman district, topped this year’s Madhyamik examination with 694 marks, which included centum in Mathematics, History and Geography.

