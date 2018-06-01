West Bengal WBBSE WBCHSE Madhyamik HS results 2018 Date and Time: 10th, 12th results to be declared on this date

WBBSE WBCHSE 10th, 12th results 2018: All the students who appeared for the examination can check the results through wbbse.org, wbchse.nic.in, wb.allresults.nic.in. WBBSE WBCHSE 10th, 12th results 2018: All the students who appeared for the examination can check the results through wbbse.org, wbchse.nic.in, wb.allresults.nic.in.

WBBSE WBCHSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The results of Class 10, Class 12 examinations will be declared on June 6, June 8 respectively. All the students who appeared for the examination can check the results through wbbse.org, wbchse.nic.in, wb.allresults.nic.in. The Class 10, Class 12 results will be uploaded on the websites on the respective dates at 10 am. The students will get their mark sheets from the school on the dates of the announcement of results.

Approximately, 11,02,921 candidates took the examinations this year, while in Higher Secondary examination, around 8,26,029 candidates had appeared that was concluded on April 11.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2018: Date and Time

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of Class 10 examination on June 6. The results will be available on the websites, wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in at 10 am, said the board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly. The students can get their mark sheets on the same day from their respective schools, said the board president, adding, the mark sheets will be distributed to the school principals from 10 am.

WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: Date and Time

The results of WBCHSE HS 12th results will be released on June 8. The students will get the mark sheets on the same day, said an official, adding the mark sheets will be distributed from the respective distribution centres from 10:30 am.

This year, though the West Bengal board took a slew of stringent measures following the paper leak incident in the Madhyamik examination, however, there was an alleged report of circulation of Bengali paper on the day of exam in WhatsApp from Malda. The WBCHSE had ordered a probe into the incident.

A similar incident happened in the Madhyamik examination, where a teacher of Jalpaiguri government school was alleged of leaking papers and helped toppers of the school to rank in the board examinations. The Headmaster of Subhasnagar High School, Haridayal Roy was allegedly involved in leaking papers and the board is enquiring the matter.

