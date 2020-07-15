West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik topper worried about e-learning in the pandemic

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2020: Aritra topped this year Madhyamik examination with 694 marks. Designed by Gargi Singh WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2020: Aritra topped this year Madhyamik examination with 694 marks. Designed by Gargi Singh

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2020: Aritra Pal, the 17-year-old topper in West Bengal’s Madhyamik exams this year, is worried about the trend of online education as there is little access in his small town. “If online education becomes the mode of study in future, it is a concern for students who reside in suburban areas as we lack internet facilities, and the infrastructure here doesn’t support e-learning,” he commented.

Hailing from Memari in Purba Bardhaman district, nearly 100 km from Kolkata, he topped this year’s Madhyamik examination with 694 marks scoring a centum in Mathematics, History and Geography. Aritra has not decided on his future endeavours, but aspires to pursue his favourite subjects Chemistry or Mathematics and later enter the medical profession.

The topper is aware that to score well in Higher Secondary and medical entrance exams – NEET, one needs proper preparation and strategy, however finds online learning a hurdle. “When I decided to start preparation for Higher Secondary and the medical entrance exam, I found no options other than e-platforms. My region doesn’t have proper internet connection, and it is worrying for me and my parents if the COVID-19 pandemic situation continues,” Aritra said.

For his success in Madhyamik, Aritra credits his own hard work and his mother’s guidance. “I studied 16 to 17 hours a day continuously for a year before Madhyamik. I followed the books thoroughly and suggestions provided by tutors and schools. I also took mock tests from a local institute and it really helped me.”

A hardworking boy from a middle-class family, Aritra wants to resume his study soon, and move back to a normal life, where he can resume playing outdoor games. “I don’t like online games or television, it’s the playground that attracts me,” the topper commented. Aritra’s father Ganesh Chandra Pal works as a civilian in Indian Army’s Panagarh station and his mother is a primary school teacher.

Aritra will opt for Science from Memari Vidyasagar Memorial School, where he has been studying so far. The admission process for the new session will commence from August 1.

The second position was secured by Sayantan Garai and Abhik Das with 693 marks. Soumya Pathak, Debasmita Mahapatra and Aritra Maity jointly bagged the third position with 690 marks. The pass percentage recorded was highest with 86.34 per cent.

