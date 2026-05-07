West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2026: How to check results at DigiLocker

WB Board Class 10 result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the result for their class 10 (Madhyamik) exam on May 8 at 12 noon. Students can check their results of the Madhyamik exam on the official websites of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Students can check results at IE Education Portal.
West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates
Apart from the official website, students can also check their results at DigiLocker. For this, students have to log in using their registered mobile number. To check the result from the board’s website, students have to log in using their roll number and date of birth.
Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker- digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Log in with your existing mobile number, or make a new account if you don’t have an existing account.
Step 3: Go to the Education and Learning section
Step 4: Search for the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education
Step 5: Click on class 10 result
Step 6: Enter the details as required.
Step 7: The result will be available in the section of issued documents.
The WBBSE result contains several things, such as students’ names, marks achieved in each subject, pass percentage and qualifying status. To pass the exam, students have to get a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and also in the aggregate of all subjects.
This year, around 9,71,340 students appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in 2,682 schools. Out of these, 945 schools were actual exam centres, with 1,737 sub-centres.
Last year the result for class 10 was declared on May 2, where the overall pass percentage was 86.56 per cent. Adrit Sarkar was the topper with 99.43 per cent. In 2024, the result was declared on May 2. The overall pass percentage was 83.61 per cent. In 2023, the result for class 10 was published on May 19, with a pass percentage of 86.15 per cent.
In 2022 the results were declared on June 2. The total pass percentage was 86.60 percent. In 2021, the results were announced much later on July 20.