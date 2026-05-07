West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2026: How to check results at DigiLocker

Students can check their results from Digilocker also (screengrab from website)

WB Board Class 10 result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the result for their class 10 (Madhyamik) exam on May 8 at 12 noon. Students can check their results of the Madhyamik exam on the official websites of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Students can check results at IE Education Portal.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results at DigiLocker. For this, students have to log in using their registered mobile number. To check the result from the board’s website, students have to log in using their roll number and date of birth.