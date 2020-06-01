West Bengal Madhyamik results 2020: Examiners asked to submit answer scripts within 48 hours

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2020: Know all the latest updates regarding class 10 result declaration here. Representational image/ file WBBSE Madhyamik results 2020: Know all the latest updates regarding class 10 result declaration here. Representational image/ file

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2020: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) has asked examiners to submit answer scripts of Madhyamik (secondary) examinations within 48 hours. The board advisory released on May 31 mentioned, “The examiners, who have not yet submitted their allotted answer scripts and marks foil to the concerned head examiners, are instructed to submit the same within 48 hrs from the date of this notification. This must be treated as the most urgent.” The head examiners are also instructed to submit their balance marks (scrutinised) to the concerned regional office or to the office of the deputy secretary (examination), Nivedita Bhawan, 3rd Floor, DJ-8, Sector – II, Kolkata – 91, within 48 hrs after receiving the answer scripts and marks foils from the examiners, read the circular.

Meanwhile, president Kalyanmoy Ganguly told indianexpress.com that the results can be declared by June-end or in July. “It will take a month to complete the post-evaluation process, following which the results will be declared. The students can expect it by June-end or in July first week,” the president informed.

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites — wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through our portal indianexpress.com, they have to register here to get their results. To do so, one can fill the box given below and register.

The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

Around 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exam this year that was concluded on February 27. The pending Higher Secondary examinations in the state will be conducted on June 29, July 2 and 6.

