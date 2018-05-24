West Bengal Madhyamik 10th results 2018: WBBSE to declare results on this date

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2018: The candidates can check the results through the official websites, wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in WBBSE Madhyamik results 2018: The candidates can check the results through the official websites, wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2018: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is not going to declare the results of Madhyamik class 10 examinations tomorrow. The Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said. “The board is likely to declare the results on the first week of June,” Ganguly said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the indianexpress.com, an official from the board cited panchayat elections as the possible cause of delay for the declaration of results. Earlier, the media reports mentioned that the board will declare the results in the last week of May.

The candidates can check the results on wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

This year, the Madhyamik examination was held between March 12 to March 21. Approximately 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the examinations, a sharp increase from last year’s 10,71,846. The number of girls who appeared for the exam was higher than the boys. The number of girls appeared was 6,21,266 and the number of boys appeared was 4,81,555. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state.

Though the WBBSE took stringent measures following last year’s incidents of malpractices, a paper was leaked in a school at Jalpaiguri. The Headmaster of Subhasnagar High School, Haridayal Roy, was accused of leaking papers and helping students secure top ranks in the board examinations. The board is enquiring the matter, and he may be suspended, if found guilty. He was also honoured by the state government for excellence in teaching.

