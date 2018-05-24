Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • West Bengal Madhyamik 10th results 2018: WBBSE to declare results on this date

West Bengal Madhyamik 10th results 2018: WBBSE to declare results on this date

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2018: The board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that the results of class 10 examination will not be declared this month. "The board is likely to declare the results on the first week of June," the official mentioned.

Written by Arnab Mitra | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2018 1:16:14 am
wbbse, madhyamik results 2018, west bengal madhyamik results 2018, wbbse.org WBBSE Madhyamik results 2018: The candidates can check the results through the official websites, wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2018: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is not going to declare the results of Madhyamik class 10 examinations tomorrow. The Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said. “The board is likely to declare the results on the first week of June,” Ganguly said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the indianexpress.com, an official from the board cited panchayat elections as the possible cause of delay for the declaration of results. Earlier, the media reports mentioned that the board will declare the results in the last week of May.

The candidates can check the results on wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

READ | West Bengal HS results 2018 Date and Time: WBCHSE to declare 12th result on this date

This year, the Madhyamik examination was held between March 12 to March 21. Approximately 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the examinations, a sharp increase from last year’s 10,71,846. The number of girls who appeared for the exam was higher than the boys. The number of girls appeared was 6,21,266 and the number of boys appeared was 4,81,555. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state.

READ | West Bengal Higher Secondary Results 2018: জুনের শুরুতেই উচ্চমাধ্যমিকের ফল

Though the WBBSE took stringent measures following last year’s incidents of malpractices, a paper was leaked in a school at Jalpaiguri. The Headmaster of Subhasnagar High School, Haridayal Roy, was accused of leaking papers and helping students secure top ranks in the board examinations. The board is enquiring the matter, and he may be suspended, if found guilty. He was also honoured by the state government for excellence in teaching.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now