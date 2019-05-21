West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 @wbresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: Class 10 results to be declared at 9 am

WBBSE 10th Result 2018, West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Madhyamik class 10 examinations on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The results will be available on the website- wbbse.org at 10 am,.
The students can get their mark sheets on the same day from their respective schools, said the board president, adding, the mark sheets will be distributed to the school principals from 11 am.
READ | When and where to check Madhyamik 10th result 2019
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- wbbse.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The students can get their mark sheets on the same day from their respective schools, said the board president, adding, the mark sheets will be distributed to the school principals from 11 am.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Date, Time: রাত পোহালেই মাধ্যমিকের ফলাফল
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Results 2019: Results via ‘Madhyamik Results 2019’ app
In order to get the result through the app, students should download the same from google store. The name of the app is ‘Madhyamik Results 2018’. After the result, the board will distribute mark sheets and certificates to school authorities from its distribution centres.
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018: When and where to check
West Bengal Board will be releasing the result of Class 10th examination tomorrow, on June 6, at 9 am. Students will be able to check the same at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, they may also check the same at other partner websites such as — http://www.exametc.com, http://www.indiaresults.com, http://www.school.gradeup.com
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2019: Students to get marksheets from 10 am
A total of 10.66 lakh candidates appeared for the board examinations of which the number of girls participants were higher than the boys.The students can get their mark sheets on the same day from their respective schools, said the board president, adding, the mark sheets will be distributed to the school principals from 10 am.
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2018: Girls appeared higher than boys
This year, the number of girls appeared is higher than the boys. The number of girls appeared was 6,21,266 and the number of boys appeared was 4,81,555. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state. There was also a sharp rise of candidates, 11,02,921, last year it was 10,71,846.
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2019: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- wbbse.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2019: Official websites to check results
The Class 10 results wil be available on the official websites wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2019: Websites to check results
The results will be available at the websites exametc.com,indiaresults.com, school.gradeup.co, schools9.com, vidyavision.com, results.shiksha and westbengalonline.in.
WBBSE Madhyamik results 2018: Sanjibani Debnath secures first rank
The Class 10 Madhyamik result has been declared. Sanjibani Debnath has secured first rank with 689 marks. The topper is the student of Suniti Academy, Coochbihar
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2019 via App
In order to get the result through app, students should download the same from google store. The name of the app is ‘Madhyamik Results 2019’. After the result, the board will distribute marksheets and certificates to school authorities from its distribution centres.
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2019 via SMS
Students will also be able to check their scores through cell phones. All they have to do is SMS – WB10<space>Roll Number to 56070. Pre-registration of mobile number and roll number can also be done at exametc.com for receiving result immediately after its release.
Websites to check Madhyamik results
West Bengal Board will be releasing the result of Class 10th examination tomorrow, on May 21 at 9 am. Students will be able to check the same at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, they may also check the same at other partner websites such as — http://www.exametc.com, http://www.indiaresults.com, http://www.school.gradeup.co, http://www.schools9.com, http://www.vidyavision.com, http://www.results.shiksha and http://www.westbengalonline.in.
West Bengal WBBSE 10th result 2018: Who are the toppers
Rank 1: Sanjibani Debnath (Sunity Academy, Coochbehar)(689 marks)
Rank 2: Shirshendu Saha (Satgachia High School, Burdwan) (688 marks)
Rank 3: Mayurakshi Sarkar (Sunity Academy, Coochbehar) (687 marks)
Rank 3: Nilabja Das (Jalpaiguri Zilla School, Jalpaiguri) (687 marks)
Rank 3: Mrinmay Mandal (Japlaiguri Zilla School, Jalpaiguri) (687 marks)
Rank 4: Dip Gaine (Prafulla Nagar Vidyamandir, Habra) (686 marks)
When and where to check Madhyamik 10th result 2019
The students who had appeared in the examination can check the result through the official website- wbbse.org, apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com and other private sites
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- wbbse.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.