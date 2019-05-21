West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 @wbresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: Class 10 results to be declared at 9 am

WBBSE 10th Result 2018, West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Madhyamik class 10 examinations on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The results will be available on the website- wbbse.org at 10 am,.

The students can get their mark sheets on the same day from their respective schools, said the board president, adding, the mark sheets will be distributed to the school principals from 11 am.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbbse.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

