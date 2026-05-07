West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: When and where to check?

WBBSE West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of School Education (WBBSE) will release the results for their class 10 examination today. The result will be available at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Along with the official website of the board, the results will also be available the IE Education portal. Once released, students can check their results from the website mentioned above.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

The results for the Madhyamik Examinations of the WBBSE board will be declared at 10:15 am from the board’s office in Kolkata through a press conference. Schools can collect the results and certificates of their students from the camp office of the board in their region.