West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: When and where to check?

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WBBSE West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of School Education (WBBSE) will release the results for their class 10 examination today. The result will be available at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Along with the official website of the board, the results will also be available the IE Education portal. Once released, students can check their results from the website mentioned above.
West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates
The results for the Madhyamik Examinations of the WBBSE board will be declared at 10:15 am from the board’s office in Kolkata through a press conference. Schools can collect the results and certificates of their students from the camp office of the board in their region.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik Class 10 results on May 8. Once declared, students can access their scorecards on the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. In addition, the results will also be available on DigiLocker for easy digital access. To know more about the WBBSE Class 10 result, including passing marks, toppers, and more, students can go through the IE Education portal.
To check the marksheet of class 10 results, go to the official website of WBBSE and then click on class 10 results 2026. After that, enter the login credentials, such as roll number and captcha. Then click on submit. The result will be available on the screen, download it and save it for future reference. Students should note that the results that are available online are provisional. The actual results will be available from their respective schools.
A minimum of 33 per cent is required to pass the Class 10 examination for WBBSE. Students who are not able to achieve the minimum percentage will be considered to have failed the exams. Students who are not happy with their results can apply for the scrutiny after the results are declared.
Last year, the results were announced on May 2 by the West Bengal board. The overall pass percentage achieved by the board was 86.56 per cent. A total of 9,84,753 students appeared for the exams from 2,683 centres across the state. In 2024, the results for class 10 exam was published on May 2. The total pass percentage for that year was 83.61 per cent.