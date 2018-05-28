WB Madhyamik result 2018 Date and Time: WBBSE 10th result on June 6 at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result 2018: This year, the Madhyamik examination was held between March 12 to March 2. West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result 2018: This year, the Madhyamik examination was held between March 12 to March 2.

West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result 2018: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Madhyamik class 10 examination on June 6. The results will be available on the websites, wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in at 10 am, said the board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly. The students can get their marksheets on the same day from their respective schools, said the board president, adding, the marksheets will be distributed to the school principals from 10 am on the same day.

Approximately 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the examinations this year, a sharp increase from last year’s 10,71,846. The number of girls who appeared for the exam was higher than the boys. The number of girls appeared was 6,21,266 and the number of boys appeared was 4,81,555. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state.

The candidates can check the results on wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results on examresults.net The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

Also, over 8 lakh candidates who had appeared for the WBCHSE Higher Secondary HS 12th examination this year are likely to get their results before June 10. WBCHSE President Mahua Das said that the West Bengal Board is trying to declare the results of Higher Secondary 12th examination before June 10, maintaining the verdict of Supreme Court. The results of Higher Secondary HS 12th examination will be declared after the Madhyamik Class 10 examination.

Though the WBBSE took stringent measures following last year’s incidents of malpractices, a paper was leaked in a school at Jalpaiguri. The Headmaster of Subhasnagar High School, Haridayal Roy, was accused of leaking papers and helping students secure top ranks in the board examinations. The board is enquiring the matter, and he may be suspended, if found guilty. He was also honoured by the state government for excellence in teaching.

