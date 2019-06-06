West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik exam 2020 time table announced, check here

WBBSE Madhyamik exam 2020: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) has announced the dates for Madhyamik, Class 10 examinations. The secondary examination will be conducted from February 18 onwards.

Advertising

Each day only one paper will be held for the class 10 exams and will begin from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes of reading the question papers.

Here is the complete time table for WBBSE Madhyamik exams 2020

February 18: First languages (Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odio, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Urdu and Santali)

February 19: Second languages (English, if any language other than English is offered as First Language.

2) Bengali or Nepali, if English is the First Language)

February 20: Geography

February 22: History

February 24: Mathematics

February 25: Physical Science

February 26: Life Science

February 27: Optional Elective subjects

Advertising

The Board will announce the exam dates for physical education and social service and work education later.

This year, a total of 86.07 per cent students cleared the Madhyamik examination. East Midnapore has topped among district with a pass percentage of 96.01 per cent. Kolkata has secured the second spot and West Midnapore secured the third rank.

Sougata Das from Mahammad Deshpran Vidyapith in East Midnapore district has secured the first rank with 694 marks (99.14 per cent).

Camelia Roy from Raiganj Girls High School in North Dinajpur district and Pratim Mondal from Shantipur Municipal High School in Nadia district became joint- third with 689 marks.

READ in Bengali | মাধ্যমিক পরীক্ষার দিন ঘোষণা করল পর্ষদ, দেখুন পরীক্ষার রুটিন