scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result to be declared tomorrow

Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to check their respective results on the official website — wbresults.nic.in — once it is released tomorrow at 9 am.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 2, 2022 6:13:05 pm
Board exams 2022, West BengalStudents can visit the official website to check the class 10 (madhyamik) results 2022. (Representative image)

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the results for madhyamik class 10 board exams 2022 tomorrow i.e. June 3, 2022, at 9 am. Students who appeared for the board examinations can check their respective results on the official website — wbresults.nic.in.

Read |West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result 2022: Date and time announced

The WBBSE Class 10 exams were held successfully after two years in an offline pen and paper mode from March 7 to March 16, 2022. For the past two years, the Board was unable to conduct offline exams due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the country. This year, the West Bengal board strictly followed all Covid guidelines provided by the Government of India. Around 11 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal madhyamik board exams.

Students can visit the official website to check the class 10 or madhyamik results 2022. They will also have the facility to receive their respective results via SMS, this year.

In 2021, class 10 results were declared on the basis of their special assessment criteria where 50 per cent marks were derived from class 9 annual exam results, and the remaining 50 per cent were added from internal assessment.

Best of Express Premium
How Pune police personnel reskilled themselves to tackle crypto crimesPremium
How Pune police personnel reskilled themselves to tackle crypto crimes
Explained: The case for six airbagsPremium
Explained: The case for six airbags
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...Premium
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...
Litigants turn to 80-year-old court ruling to press claims in Gyanvapi casePremium
Litigants turn to 80-year-old court ruling to press claims in Gyanvapi case
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement