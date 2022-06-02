West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result to be declared tomorrow

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the results for madhyamik class 10 board exams 2022 tomorrow i.e. June 3, 2022, at 9 am. Students who appeared for the board examinations can check their respective results on the official website — wbresults.nic.in.

The WBBSE Class 10 exams were held successfully after two years in an offline pen and paper mode from March 7 to March 16, 2022. For the past two years, the Board was unable to conduct offline exams due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the country. This year, the West Bengal board strictly followed all Covid guidelines provided by the Government of India. Around 11 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal madhyamik board exams.

Students can visit the official website to check the class 10 or madhyamik results 2022. They will also have the facility to receive their respective results via SMS, this year.

In 2021, class 10 results were declared on the basis of their special assessment criteria where 50 per cent marks were derived from class 9 annual exam results, and the remaining 50 per cent were added from internal assessment.