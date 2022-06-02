West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2022: Here’s when and where to check

wbresults.nic.in 2022, Check WB 10th Result: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of the Madhyamik class 10 examinations tomorrow. The result will be announced around 9 am on June 3, 2022. Students who had appeared in the examination can check the result through the official website.

The WBBSE Madhyamik exams were held from March 7 to March 16, 2022. Approximately 11 lakh students appeared for West Bengal class 10 board exams.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2022: Websites to check results

Students will be able to check the same at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to open these websites, they may also check the same at other partner websites such as —

exametc.com

indiaresults.com

school.gradeup.co

schools9.com

vidyavision.com

results.shiksha

westbengalonline.in

The results can also be received via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number, and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

In 2021, class 10 results were declared on the basis of their special assessment criteria where 50 per cent marks were derived from class 9 annual exam results, and the remaining 50 per cent were added from internal assessment.