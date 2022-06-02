scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2022: Here’s when and where to check

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2022: Check marks at wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. The results can also be received via SMS.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 2, 2022 8:50:53 pm
wbbse madhyamic result, wb 10 result live updatesThe WBBSE Madhyamik exams were held from March 7 to March 16, 2022. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

wbresults.nic.in 2022, Check WB 10th Result: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of the Madhyamik class 10 examinations tomorrow. The result will be announced around 9 am on June 3, 2022. Students who had appeared in the examination can check the result through the official website.

The WBBSE Madhyamik exams were held from March 7 to March 16, 2022. Approximately 11 lakh students appeared for West Bengal class 10 board exams.

Read |WBCHSE HS Class 12th Result 2021 declared at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2022: Websites to check results

West Bengal Board will be releasing the result of the Class 10th examination on June 3, 2022.

Students will be able to check the same at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to open these websites, they may also check the same at other partner websites such as —

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key –June 2, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘RFID Technology’ to ‘...Premium
UPSC Key –June 2, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘RFID Technology’ to ‘...
Sharad Yadav interview: ‘Oppn unity is a must… its consensus ...Premium
Sharad Yadav interview: ‘Oppn unity is a must… its consensus ...
Why has aspirin advice for heart protection changed?Premium
Why has aspirin advice for heart protection changed?
How Pune police personnel reskilled themselves to tackle crypto crimesPremium
How Pune police personnel reskilled themselves to tackle crypto crimes
More Premium Stories >>

exametc.com

indiaresults.com

school.gradeup.co

schools9.com

vidyavision.com

results.shiksha

westbengalonline.in

The results can also be received via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number, and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888

In 2021, class 10 results were declared on the basis of their special assessment criteria where 50 per cent marks were derived from class 9 annual exam results, and the remaining 50 per cent were added from internal assessment.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement