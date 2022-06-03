scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2022: How to check

wbresults.nic.in 2022, Check WB 10th Result: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the results for madhyamik class 10 board exams 2022 today. Students are advised to keep their registration numbers with them before checking results.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
June 3, 2022 8:30:46 am
wbbse madhyamic result, wb 10 result live updatesApproximately 11 lakh students appeared for West Bengal class 10 board exams. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the results for madhyamik class 10 board exams 2022. The result will be declared at 9 am on June 3, 2022. All those students who appeared for these examinations can check their respective results at the official website –wbresults.nic.in.

The WBBSE Madhyamik exams were held from March 7 to March 16, 2022. Approximately 11 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal class 10 board exams.

Read |liveWest Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

WBBSE 10th Result 2022: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbbse.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

Step 3: Fill in your roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a printout for further reference.

Read |West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2022: When and where to check

WBBSE 10th Result 2022: How to check via SMS

The candidates can check the results on– wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. The results can also be received via SMS. 

Step 1- type WB<space>10 followed by the roll number

Step 2- Send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

Students are advised to keep their registration numbers with them before checking results.

The Madhyamika exams in the state were conducted after two years, as due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the previous two sessions  in 2021 and 2020. 

