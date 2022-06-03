West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2022: How to check

West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the results for madhyamik class 10 board exams 2022. The result will be declared at 9 am on June 3, 2022. All those students who appeared for these examinations can check their respective results at the official website –wbresults.nic.in.

The WBBSE Madhyamik exams were held from March 7 to March 16, 2022. Approximately 11 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal class 10 board exams.

Read | West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

WBBSE 10th Result 2022: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbbse.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

Step 3: Fill in your roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a printout for further reference.

WBBSE 10th Result 2022: How to check via SMS

The candidates can check the results on– wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. The results can also be received via SMS.

Step 1- type WB<space>10 followed by the roll number

Step 2- Send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

Students are advised to keep their registration numbers with them before checking results.

The Madhyamika exams in the state were conducted after two years, as due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the previous two sessions in 2021 and 2020.