Tuesday, May 31, 2022
West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Result 2022: Date and time announced

To check the result, students can visit the official website wbresults.nic.in. Click on the tab for Madhyamik (class 10) results.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 31, 2022 11:14:25 am
WB result 2021, WB class 12 resultStudents can check their results through the websites — wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. File

West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2022 date: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the results release date and time for madhyamik class 10 board exams 2022. The result is scheduled to be released on June 3 at 9 am via press conference. All those students who appeared for these examinations can check their respective results at the official website –wbresults.nic.in.

Candidates have been directed to collect their marksheets from the selected camp offices on June 3 from 10 am onwards.

The WBBSE Madhyamik exams were held from March 7 to March 16, 2022. Approximately 11 lakh students appeared for West Bengal class 10 board exams. 

To check the result, students can visit the official website wbresults.nic.in. Click on the tab for Madhyamik (class 10) results. Enter the necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, or verification code to log in and get the result. The result will appear on the screen once you submit the required details. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

The madhyamik exam in the state was conducted after two years, as due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the previous two sessions in 2021 and 2020 were canceled. 

In 2021, class 10 results were declared on the basis of their special assessment criteria where 50 percent marks were derived from class 9 annual exam results, and the remaining 50 percent were added from internal assessment. In 2020,  10,03,666 students appeared for the exam 86.34 per cent of students qualified for the exam whereas, in 2019, the pass percentage was 86.07 percent. 

 

