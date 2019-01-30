West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik admit card release date and time

WBBSE Madhyamik admit card: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will release the admit card of the Madhyamik (Class 10 examinations) on February 2, 2019. The exam hall tickets will be distributed from the board office in Kolkata. Speaking to indianexpress.com, WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said, “After the release of admit card on February 2, the students will get an option to make necessary connections on the hall ticket if any till February 8, 2019.”

“The corrections on the admit card will be made only from the board office in Kolkata. The student or the school representative has to appear before the board,” said the board president.

This year, the West Bengal Madhyamik examinations will be conducted from February 12 to 22, 2019. “Over two lakh candidates will appear for the examinations, and there is a significant rise in the number of girl candidates from last year,” said an official from WBBSE.

The official also mentioned that the board is taking additional measures to prevent malpractices taking lessons from the last year.

WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 date sheets

First Languages (Bengali/ English/ Gujarati/ Hindi/ Modern Tibetan/ Nepali/ Odia/ Punjabi/ Tamil/ Telugu/ Urdu/ Santali): February 12, 2019

Second Languages (English, Bengali/ Nepali if English is the first language): February 13

Geography: February 15

History: February 16

Physical Science: February 18

Mathematics: February 19

Life Science: February 20

Optional Elective Subjects: February 22

Last year, headmaster of Subhasnagar High School in Jalpaiguri district was caught for allegedly leaking paper during the board examination. The headmaster Haridayal Roy was relieved from duty following the complaints.