West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik admit card 2020: Release date and time

WBBSE Madhyamik admit card 2020 will be released on February 8. Representational Image/ File WBBSE Madhyamik admit card 2020 will be released on February 8. Representational Image/ File

WBBSE Madhyamik admit card 2020: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the admit card of the Madhyamik or class 10 examinations on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The exam hall tickets will be distributed from the board office in Kolkata, and from respective schools.

The students will also get an option to make necessary corrections on the admit card, however, it can be made only from the board office in Kolkata till February 15, 2020.

The secondary examination will be conducted from February 18 onwards. Each day only one paper will be held for the class 10 exams and will begin from 11.45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes of reading the question papers.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik exams 2020: Datesheet

February 18: First languages (Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odio, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Urdu and Santali)

February 19: Second languages (English, if any language other than English is offered as First Language. 2) Bengali or Nepali, if English is the First Language)

February 20: Geography

February 22: History

February 24: Mathematics

February 25: Physical Science

February 26: Life Science

February 27: Optional Elective subjects.

Last year, a total of 86.07 per cent students cleared the Madhyamik examination. Sougata Das from Mahammad Deshpran Vidyapith in East Midnapore district has secured the first rank with 694 marks (99.14 per cent).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd