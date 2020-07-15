WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result declared, East Midnapore tops among districts

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020, WB WBBSE Board 10th Madhyamik Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the result of Madhyamik class 10 examination on Wednesday, July 15. Around 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exam this year which was not affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was concluded on February 27. Once declared, the results will be available at the websites — wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.
The students can check the results through the websites mentioned above. Click on the download 'result link'. Enter registration number or roll number. Result will be appeared on the screen. Download it, and take and take a print out for further reference.
Meanwhile, around 8 lakh students who had appeared in the Higher Secondary (HS) exam this year will get their result on July 17.
he Madhyamik result of this year has been announced within 139 days from the examination concluded on February 27
The result of the Madhyamik class 10 exam has been declared. Maintaing social distancing guidelines, the press conference is being conducted virtually. Check pass percentage, meet toppers
The board secondary examination was not affected due to COVID-19, as it was concluded on February 27, but the pandemic affected the result declaration process which was delayed from its schedule time. Last year, the result was announced on May 21.
Around 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exam this year that was concluded on February 27. Of these 5,76,009 students are female and 4,39,879 male students. This is a rise in the number of female students as compared to previous years
The result of Madhyamik exam will be released today at 10 am. Students will be able to check the same at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, they may also check the same at other partner websites such as — results.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, indiaresults.com
The WBSSE recorded its highest ever pass percentage after 86.07 per cent students were declared successful in 2019. Sougata Das from Mohammad Deshapran Vidyapith in East Midnapore district had then emerged as the leading scorer, fetching a record 694 out of 700 marks (99.94 per cent).
The result of class 12 exam will be announced on Friday, July 17. The Higher Secondary (HS) result will be declared without conducting the exams which were scheduled to be held on July 2, 6 and 8
This year, there was a significant rise in female students compared to previous years. Of the total appeared, 5,76,009 students are female and 4,39,879 are male
In order to get the result through app, students should download the same from google store. The name of the app is ‘Madhyamik Results 2020’. The students will get their mark sheets next week
Step 1: Visit the official website- wbbse.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Around 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exam this year will get their result at 10 am. The press conference will be held maintaining social distancing guidelines.
Candidates can check their result via SMS also. They have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.
Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com for the same. To complete the registration one needs to fill the box below by providing their respective roll number, name, mobile number and mail id.
Around 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exams in this term. Unlike many state board exams, WBBSE class 10 exams were not disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and it was concluded on February 27. However, there was a delay in the declaration of the result due the Covid-19.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik or class 10 results on July 15. The result will be announced at 9 am in the morning via press conference.The students can check the results through the websites- wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in.