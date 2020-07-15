scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result declared, East Midnapore tops among districts

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020, WB WBBSE Board 10th Madhyamik Result 2020 @wbresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: Around 10.15 lakh students who had appeared in the Madhyamik exam will get the result through the websites- wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 15, 2020 10:12:06 am
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020, WB WBBSE Board 10th Madhyamik Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)  declared the result of Madhyamik class 10 examination on Wednesday, July 15. Around 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exam this year which was not affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was concluded on February 27. Once declared, the results will be available at the websites — wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

The students can check the results through the websites mentioned above. Click on the download ‘result link’. Enter registration number or roll number. Result will be appeared on the screen. Download it, and take and take a print out for further reference.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 Live: Check update 

Meanwhile, around 8 lakh students who had appeared in the Higher Secondary (HS) exam this year will get their result on July 17.

Live Blog

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Class 10th result available at wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in; check updates in Bengali

10:11 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Madhyamik result released in 139 days

he Madhyamik result of this year has been announced within 139 days from the examination concluded on February 27

10:04 (IST)15 Jul 2020
West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result declared

The result of the Madhyamik class 10 exam has been declared. Maintaing social distancing guidelines, the press conference is being conducted virtually. Check pass percentage, meet toppers

09:53 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Madhyamik exam not affected due to pandemic

The board secondary examination was not affected due to COVID-19, as it was concluded on February 27, but the pandemic affected the result declaration process which was delayed from its schedule time. Last year, the result was announced on May 21.

09:48 (IST)15 Jul 2020
How many students appeared in Madhyamik exam this year

Around 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exam this year that was concluded on February 27. Of these 5,76,009 students are female and 4,39,879 male students. This is a rise in the number of female students as compared to previous years

09:39 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Websites to check Madhyamik results

The result of Madhyamik exam will be released today at 10 am. Students will be able to check the same at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, they may also check the same at other partner websites such as — results.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, indiaresults.com

09:32 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Highest pass percentage recorded last year

The WBSSE recorded its highest ever pass percentage after 86.07 per cent students were declared successful in 2019. Sougata Das from Mohammad Deshapran Vidyapith in East Midnapore district had then emerged as the leading scorer, fetching a record 694 out of 700 marks (99.94 per cent).

09:29 (IST)15 Jul 2020
HS result on July 17

The result of class 12 exam will be announced on Friday, July 17. The Higher Secondary (HS) result will be declared without conducting the exams which were scheduled to be held on July 2, 6 and 8

09:20 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Significant rise in female students

This year, there was a significant rise in female students compared to previous years. Of the total appeared, 5,76,009 students are female and 4,39,879 are male 

09:13 (IST)15 Jul 2020
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 via app

In order to get the result through app, students should download the same from google store. The name of the app is ‘Madhyamik Results 2020’. The students will get their mark sheets next week

09:03 (IST)15 Jul 2020
How to check via websites

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbbse.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

08:56 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Madhyamik result to be announced at 10 am

Around 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exam this year will get their result at 10 am. The press conference will be held maintaining social distancing guidelines.

08:46 (IST)15 Jul 2020
How to check via SMS

Candidates can check their result via SMS also. They have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

08:42 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Check Madhyamik result at indianexpress.com

Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com for the same. To complete the registration one needs to fill the box below by providing their respective roll number, name, mobile number and mail id.

08:28 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Madhyamik result delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Around 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exams in this term. Unlike many state board exams, WBBSE class 10 exams were not disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and it was concluded on February 27. However, there was a delay in the declaration of the result due the Covid-19.

08:11 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Steps to check result

The students can check the results through the websites mentioned above. Click on the download ‘result link’. Enter registration number or roll number. Result will be appeared on the screen. Download it, and take and take a print out for further reference

07:44 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Websites to check

Once declared, students can check their results through the websites — wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

07:34 (IST)15 Jul 2020
West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result today

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik or class 10 results on July 15. The result will be announced at 9 am in the morning via press conference.The students can check the results through the websites- wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Last year, a total of 86.07 per cent passed in the Madhyamik exam, making the record pass percentage ever in the history of the board. Sougata Das topped the exam with 99.94 per cent (694 out of 700) marks. The students will get their marksheets once schools get opened after lockdown.

