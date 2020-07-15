West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020, WB WBBSE Board 10th Madhyamik Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the result of Madhyamik class 10 examination on Wednesday, July 15. The board will conduct the press conference at around 9 am to release the result of the secondary examination this year, president Kalyanmoy Ganguly told indianexpress.com. “The press conference will be held maintaining the social distancing guidelines. Unlikely previous years, the board will not release any merit list this year,” the official said.
Around 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exam this year which was not affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was concluded on February 27. Once declared, the results will be available at the websites — wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in.
The students can check the results through the websites mentioned above. Click on the download ‘result link’. Enter registration number or roll number. Result will be appeared on the screen. Download it, and take and take a print out for further reference.
West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 Live: Check update
Meanwhile, around 8 lakh students who had appeared in the Higher Secondary (HS) exam this year will get their result on July 17.
