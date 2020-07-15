scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
COVID19
West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020, WB WBBSE Board 10th Madhyamik Result 2020 @wbresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: Around 10.15 lakh students who had appeared in the Madhyamik exam will get the result through the websites- wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 15, 2020 8:29:34 am
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020, WB WBBSE Board 10th Madhyamik Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the result of Madhyamik class 10 examination on Wednesday, July 15. The board will conduct the press conference at around 9 am to release the result of the secondary examination this year, president Kalyanmoy Ganguly told indianexpress.com. “The press conference will be held maintaining the social distancing guidelines. Unlikely previous years, the board will not release any merit list this year,” the official said.

Around 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exam this year which was not affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was concluded on February 27. Once declared, the results will be available at the websites — wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in.

The students can check the results through the websites mentioned above. Click on the download ‘result link’. Enter registration number or roll number. Result will be appeared on the screen. Download it, and take and take a print out for further reference.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 Live: Check update 

Meanwhile, around 8 lakh students who had appeared in the Higher Secondary (HS) exam this year will get their result on July 17.

Live Blog

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Class 10th result to be available at wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in; check updates in Bengali

08:28 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Madhyamik result delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Around 10.15 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exams in this term. Unlike many state board exams, WBBSE class 10 exams were not disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and it was concluded on February 27. However, there was a delay in the declaration of the result due the Covid-19.

08:11 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Steps to check result

The students can check the results through the websites mentioned above. Click on the download ‘result link’. Enter registration number or roll number. Result will be appeared on the screen. Download it, and take and take a print out for further reference

07:44 (IST)15 Jul 2020
Websites to check

Once declared, students can check their results through the websites — wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in.

07:34 (IST)15 Jul 2020
West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result today

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik or class 10 results on July 15. The result will be announced at 9 am in the morning via press conference.

The students can check the results through the websites- wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Check result at wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Last year, a total of 86.07 per cent passed in the Madhyamik exam, making the record pass percentage ever in the history of the board. Sougata Das topped the exam with 99.94 per cent (694 out of 700) marks. The students will get their marksheets once schools get opened after lockdown.

