West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: When and where to check Class 10th marksheets today?

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Live Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will today release the Madhyamik board examination results from their Salt Lake, Kolkata office. The West Bengal Board will release the Madhyamik or Class 10 results on the official websites – wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic. Students will be able to download results at the IE Education Portal.

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result | Catch LIVE Updates

WBBSE Class 10 exams were held over 10 days from February 2 to February 12, 2026. According to the schedule issued earlier, the examinations were held in a single shift each day. To clear the WB Madhyamik examination, students must achieve a minimum score of 33%. Those who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for result scrutiny after the declaration of results.

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This year, a total of 9,71,340 candidates appeared for the Madhyamik examination conducted by WBBSE. Out of them, 4,26,733 were boys, 5,44,606 were girls, and one was a transgender person. 19 students were debarred from the exams after they were caught using unfair means in the exam.

To download their marksheets, students can visit either the official website and have to enter their roll number and other details. Once the result is displayed, take a screenshot or download it to save the marksheet for future purposes.

Live Updates May 8, 2026 06:35 AM IST West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Exam recap This year's Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) was held from February 2 to February 12, 2026. The examination began with First Language papers and concluded with Optional Elective Subject papers across 2,682 exam centres statewide. May 8, 2026 06:30 AM IST West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Login credentials Students who appeared in the Madhyamik Pariksha 2026 should keep their admit card handy. The roll number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format) will be required to check results on the official portal — wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. May 8, 2026 06:28 AM IST West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Results link active at 10; 15 am The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has confirmed that the result announcement will follow a two-step process — a press conference at 9:30 AM where statistics and toppers will be revealed, followed by activation of the online result link at 10:15 AM. May 8, 2026 06:26 AM IST West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Results today West Bengal is waking up to one of the most awaited days in the state's academic calendar. The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 will be officially declared today, May 8, 2026. Nearly 9.71 lakh students across the state are anxiously waiting for their Class 10 board results