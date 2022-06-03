scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Students can check their results by visiting the official websites wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in.

Updated: June 3, 2022 6:49:15 am
wbbse madhyamic result, wb 10 result live updatesThe WBBSE Madhyamik exams were held from March 7 to March 16, 2022. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

WBBSE Class 10th Result LIVE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the result of the Madhyamik class 10 examination on June 3 at 9 am. Students can check their results by visiting the official websites wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. The link to check the result will be available on the homepage of the official website only.

Candidates have been directed to collect their marksheets from the selected camp offices on June 3 from 10 am onwards. The WBBSE Madhyamik exams were held from March 7 to March 16, 2022. Approximately 11 lakh students appeared for West Bengal class 10 board exams.

Once the result is declared at 9 am today, students can either visit wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. After that, they need to fill in their registration number/roll number. The scores will then be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download the score sheet and get a printout for future reference.

06:49 (IST)03 Jun 2022
How to check the WB Class 10 result

Steps to check WBBSE Class 10 results online

  • Go to wbresults.nic.in, the official website.
  • Click the 'West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022' link on the homepage.
  • Enter your name, date of birth, and roll number.
  • Select "Submit" from the drop-down menu.
  • Take a printout and store it somewhere safe for future reference.
06:47 (IST)03 Jun 2022
Scorecards to be available after 10 am: WBBSE

Students should be aware that the WB 10th Results 2022 will be announced at 9 am but will only be available online at 10 am WBBSE has stated in the official notice that the results will be announced at a press conference and then released an hour later at 10 a.m. on the official websites wbresults.nic.in and others.

06:40 (IST)03 Jun 2022
WBBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Live: Result to be declared today

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the result of the Madhyamik class 10 examination on June 3 at 9 am. Students can check their results by visiting the official websites wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. 

wbbse madhyamic result, wb 10 result live updates WBBSE Board Madhyamik Class 10 Results 2022 on wbresults.nic.in. (Representative image)

The number of girl students was higher than boys last year. While 6,13,849 females had registered to appear for the class 10 exams, the number of males was 4,65,850. A total of 10,79,749 candidates had registered last year but due to the COVID pandemic, the board had to cancel the examination as advised by experts. Last year, the evaluation was based on the candidate’s performance in the 2019 class examination in class 9 and internal assessment for every subject in class 10 on a 50:50 basis.

