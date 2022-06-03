West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today

WBBSE Class 10th Result LIVE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the result of the Madhyamik class 10 examination on June 3 at 9 am. Students can check their results by visiting the official websites wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. The link to check the result will be available on the homepage of the official website only.

Candidates have been directed to collect their marksheets from the selected camp offices on June 3 from 10 am onwards. The WBBSE Madhyamik exams were held from March 7 to March 16, 2022. Approximately 11 lakh students appeared for West Bengal class 10 board exams.

Once the result is declared at 9 am today, students can either visit wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. After that, they need to fill in their registration number/roll number. The scores will then be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download the score sheet and get a printout for future reference.