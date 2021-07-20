West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Subject-wise mark-sheets to be out at 10 am

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 LIVE: After the result is declared, students will be able to check their result by visiting the official website wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021, WB WBBSE Board 10th Madhyamik Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the result of the Madhyamik class 10 examination today at 10 am. After the result is declared, students will be able to check their result by visiting the official website wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. The link to check the result will be available on the homepage of the official website only.

Read | West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2021 date and time announced

Candidates can also check their results through SMS. Students have to type WB<space>10 on their mobile, followed by roll number and send to 54242/56263/58888. The result will be received on the mobile itself, for which there will be no need for internet.

This year, the class 10 board exams were cancelled and students will be evaluated based on an alternate marking scheme. Class 10 students will be evaluated based on performance in class 9 and 10 where 50 per cent weightage will be provided to class 9 marks and 50 percentage to internal assessments of class 10.

A total of 86.34 per cent had cleared the Madhyamik exam in 2020, recording the highest pass percentage ever. A total of 84 Madhyamik candidates had shared the top 10 positions. A total of 10,03,666 students had appeared in the examination in 2020, out of which, 8,43,305 were successful. The pass percentage of male students stood at 89.87 per cent while that of female students stood at 83.48 per cent.