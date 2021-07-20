West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2021: How to check scores online

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021: Candidates can check their scores on the official websites- http://wbresults.nic.in/ and https://wbbse.wb.gov.in/

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2021: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the class 10 board exams today at 10 am. Students can check their scores on the official websites- http://wbresults.nic.in/ and https://wbbse.wb.gov.in/

The West Bengal government had earlier canceled board exams for both class 10 and 12 after considering feedback received by CM Mamata Benrjeee. At least 83 per cent of the 34,000 people who sent their feedback to Banerjee said that conducting board exams in schools wasn’t a wise idea amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s how to download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result online:

Step 1: Visit any one of the official website – wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result screen on the home page

Step 3: Fill in registration number/Roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen after which students can download it and get a printout later.

How to check result via SMS

To check West Bengal 10th results 2021 via SMS, students have to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Type WB10, followed by roll number

Step 2: Send to 54242/56263/58888.

The result will be received on the mobile itself, for which there will be no need for internet.

This year, class 10 or Madhyamik results have been formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. This assessment scheme includes two components, each given an equal weightage of 50 per cent. The first component includes marks obtained by students in class 9, while the second component includes students’ performance on internal assessments in class 10. If a student is not willing to opt for the evaluation criteria they may apply to sit for the examinations which will be held when the situation becomes conducive for the same.