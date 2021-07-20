West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2021: Over 90% score first division

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education today declared the Madhyamik 10th class result 2021. The passing percentage recorded this year is 100 per cent, the highest so far. During the press conference held today, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, WBBSE President, said that 79 candidates have scored of 697 marks, and as many as 90 per cent of the candidates have passed in the first division.

The students can check their result on the official websites — wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in.

According to a notification published on the official website, all schools can collect admit cards, mark sheets and certificate of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) from their respective camp offices at 10 am on July 20. However, only parents are allowed to collect these documents from the schools while following strict Covid-related protocols. Students will not be allowed to visit schools to collect mark sheets keeping in view the current Covid situation.

A notification by the WBBBSE says, “Provisional results of Madhyamik Pariksha, 2021 have been published by WBBSE with a view to providing immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is not responsible for any inadvertent error that might have crept in the results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2021 being published through this website.”

After demands from people to cancel WBBSE class 10 and 12 board exams, the West Bengal govt canceled both exams on June 8, 2021. There was a lot of uncertainty on the cancelation plans as Class 10 board exams were supposed to be scheduled on June 1, 2021 but were later canceled.

A committee was formed to decide the assessment pattern after Madhyamik 10th examinations were cancelled. The evaluation pattern is based on 50-50 criteria with a 50 percent weightage on class 9 final exams and another 50 percent on internal assessment scores.