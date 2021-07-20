WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2021 Date: When and where to check

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2021: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare Class 10 results on July 20 at 10 am. Students can check their results on wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also check their results via SMS.

WBBSE this year did not conduct Madhyamik exams. Originally the exams were scheduled to be conducted in June but were postponed and were decided to be held in August. However, in June, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the cancellation of the examinations, due to the pandemic, after receiving feedback and requests from people for such a decision.

The decision to cancel Class 10 Madhyamik as well as class 12 Uchhamadhyamik exams in the state came after the Centre announced the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 examinations.

Thus, class 10 or Madhyamik results have been formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. This assessment scheme includes two components, each given an equal weightage of 50 per centThe first component includes marks obtained by students in class 9, while the second component includes students’ performance on internal assessments in class 10. If a student is not willing to opt for the evaluation criteria they may apply to sit for the examinations which will be held when the situation becomes conducive for the same.

West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 result: When and where to check

Students can check their results online at wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in. On the homepage of the website, students must click on the ‘class 10 result’ notification. In the fields that appear students must fill in the required details and submit the same. Once they do so, the results will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of their results for future reference.

Students can also check their result via SMS. To do so, students must type WB<space>10, followed by their roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/ 58888.