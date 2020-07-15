West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 released at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: Check result at wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: Check result at wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: Around 10.15 lakh students who had appeared in the Madhyamik or class 10 examination this year will get their result on Wednesday, July 15. The students will get their results after 10 am at the websites- wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. Like CBSE and CISCE, the board will not release any merit list this year.

The board secondary examination was not affected due to COVID-19, as it was concluded on February 27, but the pandemic affected the result declaration process which was delayed from its scheduled time. Last year, the result was announced on May 21.

This year, there was a significant rise in female students compared to previous years. Of the total appeared, 576,009 students are female and 439,879 are male.

WBBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check

How to check at indianexpress.com

Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com for the same. To complete the registration one needs to fill the box below by providing their respective roll number, name, mobile number and mail id.

How to check results at wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbbse.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

Step 3: Fill in your roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result 2020: How to check via SMS

Candidates can check their result via SMS also. They have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/56263/58888.

In May, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had said the board would take a call on deciding on the date of publication of results after normalcy is restored and lockdown is lifted.

The WBSSE recorded its highest ever pass percentage after 86.07 per cent students were declared successful in 2019. Sougata Das from Mohammad Deshapran Vidyapith in East Midnapore district had then emerged as the leading scorer, fetching a record 694 out of 700 marks (99.94 per cent). To pass the WBBSE exams, it is mandatory that students pass all subjects with a minimum of 25 per cent.

