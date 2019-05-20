WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2019: When and where to check

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2019: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Madhyamik class 10 examinations on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the result through the official website- wbbse.org, apart from it, the results will be available at indiaresults.com and other private sites.

The students can get their mark sheets on the same day from their respective schools at 11 am. The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Date, Time: রাত পোহালেই মাধ্যমিকের ফলাফল

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2019: Websites to check results

West Bengal Board will be releasing the result of Class 10th examination tomorrow, on May 21 at 9 am. Students will be able to check the same at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, they may also check the same at other partner websites such as — http://www.exametc.com, http://www.indiaresults.com, http://www.school.gradeup.co, http://www.schools9.com, http://www.vidyavision.com, http://www.results.shiksha and http://www.westbengalonline.in.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2019 via SMS

Students will also be able to check their scores through cell phones. All they have to do is SMS – WB10<space>Roll Number to 56070. Pre-registration of mobile number and roll number can also be done at exametc.com for receiving result immediately after its release.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2019 via App

In order to get the result through app, students should download the same from google store. The name of the app is ‘Madhyamik Results 2019’. After the result, the board will distribute marksheets and certificates to school authorities from its distribution centres.

A total of 10.66 lakh students had appeared in the Madhyamik examination this year that was concluded on February 22. Last year, the board declared the result of Madhyamik examinations on June 10, 2019.

About WBBSE

The West Bengal Board came into play in 1951 under an Act of the State Legislature called the West Bengal Secondary Education Act of 1950.