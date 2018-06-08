WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018 Highlights: Check result at wbbse.org, Mamata Banerjee congratulates successful candidates

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018: The examination was conducted across the state from March 12 to March 21. The examination was conducted across the state from March 12 to March 21.

WBBSE 10th Result 2018, Madhyamik Result 2018 West Bengal: The result of Madhyamik Class 10th examination has been declared. This year, 8,99,564 candidates have passed the examination successfully, drafting a pass percentage of 85.49. Students who have appeared for this examination can check their respective scores at the official website — wbbse.org. Results will also be available at other partner websites such as exametc.com, indiaresults.com, school.gradeup.co, schools9.com, vidyavision.com, results.shiksha and westbengalonline.in. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state from March 12 to March 21 and approximately 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the same.

The students will get the mark sheets from the distribution centres today, May 6, 2018. Approximately 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the examinations, a sharp increase from last year’s 10,71,846. The result will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888. Next year, the exams will start from February 12, and will be concluded on February 22.

– With inputs from Priyanka Dutta, iebangla.com