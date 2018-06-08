WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018 Highlights: Check result at wbbse.org, Mamata Banerjee congratulates successful candidates

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
WBBSE 10th Result 2018, Madhyamik Result 2018 West Bengal: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has released the result of Madhyamik Class 10 examination today at 9 am at a press conference. The result will also be sent via SMS.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2018 11:57:11 am
wbbse, wbbse 10th result 2018, madhyamik result 2018, wbbse madhyamik result WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018: The examination was conducted across the state from  March 12 to March 21.

WBBSE 10th Result 2018, Madhyamik Result 2018 West Bengal: The result of Madhyamik Class 10th examination has been declared. This year, 8,99,564 candidates have passed the examination successfully, drafting a pass percentage of 85.49. Students who have appeared for this examination can check their respective scores at the official website — wbbse.org. Results will also be available at other partner websites such as exametc.com, indiaresults.com, school.gradeup.co, schools9.com, vidyavision.com, results.shiksha and westbengalonline.in. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state from  March 12 to March 21 and approximately 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the same.

The students will get the mark sheets from the distribution centres today, May 6, 2018. Approximately 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the examinations, a sharp increase from last year's 10,71,846. The result will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888. Next year, the exams will start from February 12, and will be concluded on February 22.

– With inputs from Priyanka Dutta, iebangla.com 

Live Blog

11:24 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results: More Muslim women appearing in exam

WBBSE chairman Kalyanmoy Ganguly said more female Muslim students took the exams. “Over 1,74,000 female candidates appeared; much more than male students. The trend clearly shows that more Muslim women are getting into formal education,” Ganguly said.

03:16 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Twitter flooded with best wishes
14:32 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE 10th results 2018 declared
12:39 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE 10th results 2018: Topper Sanjibani Debnath credits to school tuition

"The success which I achieved today is because of the constant support of my school teachers. Whenever, I have doubt, the school teachers always helped me, even after classes," said topper Sanjibani Debnath  

11:31 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
Ol Chiki script in Madhyamik

This year, for the first time, Madyamik examinations were conducted in Santhali (Ol Chiki) script. A total of 832 students took the exam in Ol Chiki script.

11:21 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE topper Sanjibani Debnath wants to become a doctor

Topper Sanjibani Debnath wants to become a doctor like her father. The topper is from the Suniti Academy in the north Bengal district of Cooch Behar stood first scoring 689 out of 700 (or 98.4%).

11:06 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE 10th results 2018: Topper Sanjibani Denath aspires to be a doctor

Sanjibani Debnath  has topped the Class 10 examination with 689 marks. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sanjibani said that she aspired to be a doctor and will pursue Science stream from the same school. Sanjibani is  a student of Sunity Academy, Coochbehar. 

11:05 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik result declared
11:02 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
West Bengal WBBSE 10th result 2018: Who are the toppers

Rank 1: Sanjibani Debnath (Sunity Academy, Coochbehar)(689 marks)

Rank 2: Shirshendu Saha (Satgachia High School, Burdwan) (688 marks)

Rank 3: Mayurakshi Sarkar (Sunity Academy, Coochbehar) (687 marks)

Rank 3: Nilabja Das (Jalpaiguri Zilla School, Jalpaiguri) (687 marks)

Rank 3: Mrinmay Mandal (Japlaiguri Zilla School, Jalpaiguri) (687 marks)

Rank 4: Dip Gaine (Prafulla Nagar Vidyamandir, Habra) (686 marks)

11:01 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
District-wise Madhyamik result

Among districts, the pass percentage for Medinipur is 96.13 per cent while for Kolkata it stand at 91.11 per cent, Howrah is at 88.12 per cent and for South 24 paragans, the pass percentage is 91.07 per cent.

10:41 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik results 2018: WB CM Mamata Banerjee congratulates successful candidates
10:11 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018: Results uploaded at wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in

Students can check the results through official websites, wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. The results are also available at private websites such as exametc.com,indiaresults.com,school.gradeup.coschools9.com,vidyavision.com, results.shiksha and westbengalonline.in

10:01 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th exams 2019: Exams to begin on February 12

Next year, the exams will start from February 12, and will be concluded on February 22.

09:48 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE 10th results 2018 declared

09:43 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE 10th results 2018: Meet other toppers

Deep Gayan (Fourth)

Srija Patra (Fifth)

Prerna Mondal (Eighth)

09:35 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE 10th results 2018: 56 in top 10 list

The results of Class 10 examination has been declared. This year, 56 students are in tge top ten list.

09:29 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2018: Meet the toppers

Sanjibani Debnath (First) (689 marks)

Sirshendu Saha (Second) (688 marks)

Mayurakshi Saha (Third) (687 marks)

Nilabja Das (Third) (687 marks)

Mrinmoy Mondal (Third) (687 marks)

09:23 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik results 2018: Sanjibani Debnath secures first rank

The Class 10 Madhyamik result has been declared. Sanjibani Debnath has secured first rank with 689 marks. The topper is the student of Suniti Academy, Coochbihar 

09:20 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik results 2018: 85.49% passed, slight dip from the last year

This year, 85.49 percent students cleared the examinatiomn successfully, a slight dip from the last year 

09:16 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik results 2018: 8,99,564 candidates passed

The Class 10 Madhyamik result has been declared.  8,99,564 candidates have successfully cleared the examination. 

09:12 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik results 2018: Kolkata scores a pass percentage of 91.11

The Class 10 Madhyamik result has been declared. Kolkata secured a pass percentage of 91.11

09:09 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2018: East Midnapore tops among district

East Mindnapre topped among the districts by securing a pass percentage of 96.13 per cent followed by West Midnapore and Kolkata 

09:06 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2018: 11.91% increase in number of girls

This year, the number of girls appeared is higher than the boys. The number of girls appeared was 6,21,266 and the number of boys appeared was 4,81,555. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state. There was also a sharp rise of candidates, 11,02,921, last year it was 10,71,846.

09:03 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result declared at wbbse.org

The results of West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 results declared at wbbse.org.  The results are be available at exametc.com,indiaresults.com,school.gradeup.coschools9.com,vidyavision.com, results.shiksha and westbengalonline.in

08:59 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018: Minutes to go for Class 10 results

The Class 10 results will be declared at 9 am. A total of 11,02,921 candidates appeared for the board examinations of which the number of girls participants were higher than the boys. The number of girls appeared was 6,21,266 and the number of boys appeared was 4,81,555. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state.   

08:56 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018: Websites to check results

The results will be available at the websites exametc.com,indiaresults.com, school.gradeup.co, schools9.com, vidyavision.com, results.shiksha and westbengalonline.in.

08:52 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2018: Official websites to check results

The Class 10 results wil be available on the official websites wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in

08:44 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2018: When and where the result was declared last year

Last year, the result was declared on May 27 at the official websites, wbresultsnic.in, wb.allresultsnic.in.The Madhyamik examination was conducted between February 22 to March 3, 2017.

08:41 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2018: Girls appeared higher than boys

This year, the number of girls appeared is higher than the boys. The number of girls appeared was 6,21,266 and the number of boys appeared was 4,81,555. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state. There was also a sharp rise of candidates, 11,02,921, last year it was 10,71,846.

08:30 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2018: Students to get marksheets from 10 am

A total of 11,02,921 candidates appeared for the board examinations of which the number of girls participants were higher than the boys. The number of girls appeared was 6,21,266 and the number of boys appeared was 4,81,555. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state. The students can get their mark sheets on the same day from their respective schools, said the board president, adding, the mark sheets will be distributed to the school principals from 10 am.

08:20 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018: When and where to check

West Bengal Board will be releasing the result of Class 10th examination tomorrow, on June 6, at 9 am. Students will be able to check the same at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, they may also check the same at other partner websites such as — http://www.exametc.comhttp://www.indiaresults.comhttp://www.school.gradeup.cohttp://www.schools9.comhttp://www.vidyavision.comhttp://www.results.shiksha and http://www.westbengalonline.in.

08:17 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Results 2018: Results via ‘Madhyamik Results 2018’ app

In order to get the result through the app, students should download the same from google store. The name of the app is ‘Madhyamik Results 2018’. After the result, the board will distribute mark sheets and certificates to school authorities from its distribution centres.

08:13 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018 via SMS

Students will also be able to check their scores through cell phones. All they have to do is SMS – WB10<space>Roll Number to 56070. Pre-registration of mobile number and roll number can also be done at exametc.com for receiving result immediately after its release.

08:07 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2018: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official websites, wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on WBBSE Class 10 results

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

08:05 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results 2018: Websites to check results

The Class 10 results wil be available on the official websites wbbse.org, wb.allresults.nic.in. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the students can check the results through the third party websites, examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

wbbse, wbbse 10th result 2018, madhyamik result 2018, wbbse madhyamik result

The candidates can check the results on wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

