WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018 Highlights: Check result at wbbse.org, Mamata Banerjee congratulates successful candidates

WBBSE 10th Result 2018, Madhyamik Result 2018 West Bengal: The result of Madhyamik Class 10th examination has been declared. This year, 8,99,564 candidates have passed the examination successfully, drafting a pass percentage of 85.49. Students who have appeared for this examination can check their respective scores at the official website — wbbse.org. Results will also be available at other partner websites such as exametc.com, indiaresults.com, school.gradeup.co, schools9.com, vidyavision.com, results.shiksha and westbengalonline.in. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state from March 12 to March 21 and approximately 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the same.
The students will get the mark sheets from the distribution centres today, May 6, 2018. Approximately 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the examinations, a sharp increase from last year’s 10,71,846. The result will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888. Next year, the exams will start from February 12, and will be concluded on February 22.
WBBSE chairman Kalyanmoy Ganguly said more female Muslim students took the exams. “Over 1,74,000 female candidates appeared; much more than male students. The trend clearly shows that more Muslim women are getting into formal education,” Ganguly said.
"The success which I achieved today is because of the constant support of my school teachers. Whenever, I have doubt, the school teachers always helped me, even after classes," said topper Sanjibani Debnath
This year, for the first time, Madyamik examinations were conducted in Santhali (Ol Chiki) script. A total of 832 students took the exam in Ol Chiki script.
Topper Sanjibani Debnath wants to become a doctor like her father. The topper is from the Suniti Academy in the north Bengal district of Cooch Behar stood first scoring 689 out of 700 (or 98.4%).
Rank 1: Sanjibani Debnath (Sunity Academy, Coochbehar)(689 marks)
Rank 2: Shirshendu Saha (Satgachia High School, Burdwan) (688 marks)
Rank 3: Mayurakshi Sarkar (Sunity Academy, Coochbehar) (687 marks)
Rank 3: Nilabja Das (Jalpaiguri Zilla School, Jalpaiguri) (687 marks)
Rank 3: Mrinmay Mandal (Japlaiguri Zilla School, Jalpaiguri) (687 marks)
Rank 4: Dip Gaine (Prafulla Nagar Vidyamandir, Habra) (686 marks)
Among districts, the pass percentage for Medinipur is 96.13 per cent while for Kolkata it stand at 91.11 per cent, Howrah is at 88.12 per cent and for South 24 paragans, the pass percentage is 91.07 per cent.
Next year, the exams will start from February 12, and will be concluded on February 22.
Deep Gayan (Fourth)
Srija Patra (Fifth)
Prerna Mondal (Eighth)
East Mindnapre topped among the districts by securing a pass percentage of 96.13 per cent followed by West Midnapore and Kolkata
In order to get the result through the app, students should download the same from google store. The name of the app is ‘Madhyamik Results 2018’. After the result, the board will distribute mark sheets and certificates to school authorities from its distribution centres.
Students will also be able to check their scores through cell phones. All they have to do is SMS – WB10<space>Roll Number to 56070. Pre-registration of mobile number and roll number can also be done at exametc.com for receiving result immediately after its release.
