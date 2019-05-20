West Bengal WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Result 2019 date and time: Know when and where to check

WBBSE 10th Result 2019, West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 date and time: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Madhyamik class 10 examinations on May 21, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said, “The board will declare the results through a press conference on May 21 at 9 am. The students can get the Madhyamik results through the website — wbbse.org at 10 am.”

Advertising

The students can get their marksheets on the same day from their respective schools, said the board president, adding, the marksheets will be distributed to the school principals from 11 am.

Read | West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th result 2019 Date and Time: Uchha Madhyamik results on May 27

The candidates can check the results on wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

Advertising

A total of 10.66 lakh students had appeared in the Madhyamik examination this year that was concluded on February 22. Last year, the board declared the result of Madhyamik examinations on June 10, 2019.

This year, the class 10 examination was badly hit by the paper leak row. The paper was leaked in sixth consecutive examinations starting from day one with Bengali.