West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 declared: How to check online, via SMS?

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2019: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the results of Madhyamik class 10 examinations on May 21, 2019. The students can get the Madhyamik results through the website — wbbse.org at 10 am. Sougata Das from Mohammad Deshapran Vidyapith in East Midnapore district has topped the examination after scoring 694 out of 700 marks (99.94 per cent)

LIVE updates West Bengal class 10 result 2019

The students can get their marksheets on the same day from their respective schools, said the board president, adding, the marksheets will be distributed to the school principals from 11 am.

WBBSE 10th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbbse.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for the class 10 results

Step 3: Fill in your roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

WBBSE 10th Result 2019: How to check via SMS

The candidates can check the results on wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

A total of 10.66 lakh students had appeared in the Madhyamik examination this year that was concluded on February 22. Last year, the board declared the result of Madhyamik examinations on June 10, 2019.

This year, the class 10 examination was badly hit by the paper leak row. The paper was leaked in sixth consecutive examinations starting from day one with Bengali.