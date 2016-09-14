West Bengal (WBBPE) TET primary school 2015: Results declared, check now

WBBPE results 2015: The exam was held for recruitment of about 30,000 primary teachers posts in West Bengal WBBPE results 2015: The exam was held for recruitment of about 30,000 primary teachers posts in West Bengal

Following Calcutta High Court’s order, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has on September 14, that is, today published the results of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for recruitment of primary teachers.

“The court had earlier put a stay order on releasing the results and after the verdict came we immediately published the results,” board president Manik Bhattacharya said. A little over 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the TET exam on October 11 last year for recruitment of around 30,000 vacancies for primary teachers in West Bengal.

The results of the examination could not be published owing to litigations by some candidates who challenged certain provisions of which one was the inclusion of non-trained candidates for teaching jobs.

Steps to check WBBPE results 2015

Visit the official websites — westbengalssc.com or wbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘West Bengal TET results’

Enter the required details like roll number and ate of birth

The result will be displayed on the screen

Check and save the result

A candidate has to score qualifying marks of about 60 per cent ( 5 per cent relaxation is for SC, ST, OBC(A), OBC(B), PH and exempted category candidates and ex-servicemen as per notification) out of a total of 150 marks.

All communications regarding the results would be made in writing to the Controller of TET-Examinations-2014, West Bengal Board of Primary Education, “Acharya Prafulla Chandra Bhavan”, DK – 7/1 , Sector – II , Salt Lake, Kolkata – 700091.

— with inputs from PTI

