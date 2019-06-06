Visva Bharati University not to organise Pous Mela

The Visva Bharati University have decided not to organise the annual Pous Mela as they lack adequate infrastructure to fulfill the preconditions set by the National Green Tribunal for holding the fair, an official of the central varsity said.

The Pous Mela is an annual fair which is held in Santiniketan in West Bengal’s Birbhum district in the month of December and draws lakhs of people.

“It is not possible for an educational institution like Visva Bharati to organise such a big event like the Pous Mela in a manner directed by the National Green Tribunal and other authorities,” Anirban Sarkar, PRO, Visva Bharati said on Tuesday.

The decision not to organise the mela was taken in a meeting attended by the vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty, registrar and other members of the Santiniketan Trust, he said.

The meeting decided that the Santiniketan Trust will organise the Pous Mela instead of the Central university, Sarkar added.

The National Green Tribunal hearing a petition filed by some environmentalists alleging that the fair pollutes the environment had set some preconditions like setting up of solid waste and sewage treatment plant for the Visva Bharati university authorities to hold the Pous Mela.