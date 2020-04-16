West Bengal to promote Class 11 students, Uccha Madhyamik in June

The Higher Secondary (class 12) remaining papers will be conducted in June. Representational image/ file The Higher Secondary (class 12) remaining papers will be conducted in June. Representational image/ file

Taking note of the situations owing to coronavirus outbreak, the West Bengal government has decided to promote students of class 11, colleges to the next grade. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that the Higher Secondary (class 12) remaining papers will be conducted in June, while class 11 students will be promoted to the next grade.

Earlier, the Higher Secondary examinations was postponed due to lockdown. The Uccha Madhyamik examinations are left with some major papers physics, accountancy, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication, statistics and geography.

The evaluation process of class 10 Madhyamik examination is in process, and the results can be declared by May-end.

Meanwhile, the students of classes 1 to 8 in the state has been promoted to next grade without examinations. “The department is passing on instruction to the schools (state-run and state-aided) to fully enforce the ‘no detention’ policy in all institutions for those studying up to the eighth standard, in view of the present situation,” said Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

The schools, colleges will remain closed till June 10.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd