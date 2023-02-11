scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
West Bengal TET Result 2022 declared; how to check

WBTET Result 2022: Nearly seven lakh candidates in West Bengal appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), held under tight security after a gap of five years. 

wbtet 2022 result declaredCandidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website - wbbprimaryeducation.org (File image)

West Bengal TET Result 2022: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) today declared the results for West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) 2022 exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website – wbbprimaryeducation.org 

WBTET 2022 exam was held on December 11, 2022 for class 1 to class 5, primary. Nearly seven lakh candidates in West Bengal appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), held under tight security after a gap of five years. 

West Bengal TET Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org

Step 2: Click on the TET- 2022 link given on the home page

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Enter required credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Download your result

The test was held to fill around 11,000 vacancies for the post of primary teacher in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools. A total of 6,90,931 candidates appeared for the test, which was held at 1,453 centres from 12 pm to 2.30 pm.

 

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 10:52 IST
