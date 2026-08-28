After Tamil Nadu’s 3.28 lakh TET exemption demand, 90,000 Bengal teachers plan Delhi protest

West Bengal teachers have sought exemption from the mandatory Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) for those appointed before August 23, 2010, urging the state government to take up the matter with the Centre. The ‘Bangiya Shikshak O Shiksha Karmi Samiti’, a platform of teaching and non-teaching employees, has written to West Bengal School Education Minister Dipak Burman, urging the state government to approach the Centre and seek a solution to the issue.

The demand comes amid protests by teachers who say repeated appeals and demonstrations have not led to any concrete action from either the state or the Centre. The teachers’ platform has also announced plans to intensify its agitation, with demonstrations at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar expected from September, its general secretary Swapan Mondal said.

The issue follows a Supreme Court ruling on May 29, which said that clearing the TET is mandatory for in-service teachers. The court, however, gave teachers time until August 31, 2028, to clear the examination and continue in service.

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According to the West Bengal teachers’ platform, the ruling has affected nearly 90,000 primary and upper-primary teachers in the state. The group said many of the affected teachers have already completed 15 to 20 years of service and could face difficulties in retaining service-related benefits if they fail to clear the mandatory examination.

The West Bengal teachers are now seeking an exemption for those appointed before August 23, 2010. They have argued that teachers who were appointed before the cut-off date should not be required to clear the TET after several years of service.

The issue has also come up in Tamil Nadu, where the state government has sought a permanent exemption for government teachers appointed before August 23, 2010.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister A Rajmohan moved a resolution in the state Assembly seeking to “fully and permanently” exempt such teachers from clearing the mandatory TET to retain their positions.

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While moving the resolution, Rajmohan said around 3,28,701 government school teachers in Tamil Nadu would be affected by the TET requirement. He said these teachers could face the loss of job benefits or their positions if they do not clear the examination.

The minister said many of the teachers had completed 15 to 20 years of uninterrupted service. He said requiring experienced teachers to take a new eligibility test at this stage could affect their job security and livelihood.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution urged the Centre to provide a permanent TET exemption to teachers appointed before August 23, 2010. It also sought an amendment to Section 23 of the Right to Education Act, 2009, and changes through official guidelines of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The resolution further sought that such teachers should continue to receive service benefits, including promotions, without any obstruction.

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West Bengal teachers are similarly seeking intervention from the state government and the Centre to resolve the TET issue. The state Education Minister could not be contacted for his reaction.

(With PTI inputs)