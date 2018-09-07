West Bengal WEBSCTE STC results 2018 declared at wbresults.nic.in, check now

West Bengal STC results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination vcan check the results through the official websites, wbresults.nic.in West Bengal STC results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination vcan check the results through the official websites, wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal STC results 2018: The West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WEBSCTE) has released the results of the VIII+/X+ level STC examinations on Friday, September 7. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination vcan check the results through the official websites, wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal STC results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Click on the official website, wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link, “Vlll+/X+ level STC examination July, 2018”

Step 3: On the next page, enter your roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

