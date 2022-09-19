scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

West Bengal: State universities to not use CUET score for UG admissions

Diamond Harbour Women's University, Jadavpur University, Presidency University, St Xavier's University and all other state universities of West Bengal have decided to not consider CUET UG 2022 score for admissions in undergraduate courses.

CUET UG, National Testing Agency, Felix Raj, West Bengal college admissions 2022, Soma Bandyopadhyay, West Bengal UG programmes"We oppose the attempt to thrust one uniform admission test criteria on all higher educational institutions across the country....." says Spokesperson of Presidency University Students Union, Debnil Paul. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi.)

None of the state universities in West Bengal have adopted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG model for admission to undergraduate courses, authorities said on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor of Diamond Harbour Women’s University Soma Bandyopadhyay told PTI, “we have conducted the entrance test as directed by the state higher education department.” “Being a state university… we devise the admission criteria going by the directives of the state higher education department. There is no way we can adopt the CUET method or prepare any new merit list,” she said.

Read |CUET 2022: Central universities with largest applications also have the highest vacant faculty positions

The state-run Jadavpur University has already conducted it’s own entrance tests for UG courses for various departments, Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy said.

“No way we can adopt the CUET path for an institution like Jadavpur University which follows rigorous high level admission procedure. All our disciplines – science, arts and engineering – maintain high academic standard due to this admission process by JU. The uniform CUET route is not applicable for JU,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...

Private St Xavier’s University also held it’s own entrance tests offline this year.

St Xavier’s University Vice-Chancellor Father Felix Raj said “We are not going by the CUET route.” Officials of Presidency University, Vidyasagar University, Bardhaman University, MAKAUT, North Bengal University, West Bengal University of Technology also said they have adhered to their own admission process as envisaged by the state higher education department.

There will not be any CUET-UG merit lists or counselling for state varsities, officials said.

Advertisement

A Visva-Bharati University spokesperson said the Central university, having UG courses in different disciplines, has adopted the CUET route.

“The CUET eligibility criteria will be followed both for students of Patha Bhavan and Siksha Satra (higher secondary level educational units run by Visva Bharati) and students from outside. But there will be a little bit lowering of cut-off mark for internal students (those having studied here up to 12th level,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read |CUET UG 2022 Results: More women than men score 100 percentile

Spokesperson of Presidency University Students Union, Debnil Paul said, “We oppose the attempt to thrust one uniform admission test criteria on all higher educational institutions across the country. This does not take into account the academic autonomy issue of institutions like Presidency.” The results of the CUET-UG were declared on September 16 by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Advertisement

“The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of CUET-UG score card,” said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 03:23:25 pm
Next Story

Iran women cut their hair to protest against death of 22-year-old woman in custody

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement