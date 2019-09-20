West Bengal State Council releases results for VIII/ X/ STC exams

West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development on Friday released the results for Vlll+/X+ STC level examinations that was conducted in July. The students can check the results through the website- wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal VIII/ X/ STC results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link VIII/ X/ STC results 2019

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Calcutta University also declared the results for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) part-III General examinations. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results from the official website, wbresults.nic.in. The result is also available at the website caluniv.ac.in.

The results of BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part III (Hons/ Major) examinations were announced on June 26, 2019.